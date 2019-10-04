Project Spurs illustration/Courtesy: @NBATV

The Athletic’s Shams Charania is reporting that the San Antonio Spurs and guard DeMar DeRozan have begun talks regarding a contract extension.

DeRozan and the Spurs are having discussions on a contract extension, though nothing is imminent, league sources told The Athletic.

DeRozan has a player option for 2020-21 worth $27.7 million, which makes clarity on his future important as both sides have been open toward discussing an extension. DeRozan said during Spurs’ media day on Monday that his focus is on the season.

The Spurs have until June 30 to come to an agreement with DeRozan, but they could choose to get it out of the way sooner, as was the case with LaMarcus Aldridge. Doing so would give them a clearer look at their financial future.

In his first season with the Spurs, DeRozan averaged 21.2 points, 6.2 assists and six rebounds per game in what was a transition year after having played in Toronto for his entire career.

It’ll be interesting to see how he does after having a full season and two training camps under his belt with the Spurs, and having Dejounte Murray back should take some of the passing load off of him.

