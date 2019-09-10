San Antonio Spurs guards Derrick White and Patty Mills helped their national teams close out the second round of FIBA play Monday as both pitched in with helping their teams get wins. White and Team USA defeated Brazil 89-73 to remain undefeated, while Mills and Australia won a close game against France 100-98.

White, Popovich and Team USA remain undefeated with win over Brazil

The Americans finished their group play run with a perfect 5-0 record, while the victory also secured them a 2020 Olympic berth. Derrick White played 14 minutes off the bench Monday, finishing with four points, two assists, two turnovers, and a steal.

Team USA will face France in the quarter-finals Wednesday at 6 AM CT.

Mills, Australia also finish group play with undefeated record

Australia also went 5-0 in their group play after defeating France Monday. Mills finished with a 30-point performance, as he was once again Australia’s top scorer. Mills also added three assists, two rebounds, three turnovers, and a steal in his 34 minutes of play. You can see some of Mills’ highlights below.

Australia will open their quarter-finals play against the Czech Republic Wednesday at 8:00 AM CT.

