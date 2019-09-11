In episode 553, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs writer Benjamin Bornstein to discuss the following topics:

Episode Topics

  • FIBA World Cup update with a focus on Chimezie Metu
  • An early look at the Spurs’ 2020 roster and what positions they should target with their 2020 first round draft pick

Time codes:

01:28 – FIBA World Cup update
5:28 – What to expect in the 2020 NBA Drafy
12:52 – Forbes’ Future in San Antonio
19:26 – A look at the Spurs’ future depth chart

Download | Subscribe in Apple Podcasts | Subscribe in Overcast | Support the podcast

