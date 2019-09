In episode 552, Spurscast host Paul Garcia breaks down the first round of the FIBA World Cup with a Spurs player focus:

Episode Topics

Recapping round one of the FIBA World Cup for Derrick White, Patty Mills, Marco Belinelli, and Chimezie Metu

Looking ahead to round two of the FIBA World Cup

