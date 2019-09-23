The San Antonio Spurs start their season in less than a month now, which means most people will be focused on their run to another playoff appearance. However, I will be focusing on the run-up to the 2020 NBA Draft. While we’ve taken a look at some likely lottery picks, there are a few guys who the Spurs should not be taking no matter the circumstances.

That includes if they somehow end up tanking or trading for a top pick. It’s an entire group of people and they are point guards. There will be some good to great players in that category for the draft, but the Spurs are more than set in that regard for several years going forward.

So you can rest easy and so you know more about the point guards in this draft, I’ll give you a short report on the likely top four point guards taken in the draft out of the college ranks — at least as it stands now.

Cole Anthony – The 6-foot-2 point guard and son of former NBA guard Greg Anthony, Cole will play for the Tar Heels this season and should be one of the more exciting players to watch in college basketball. He has to work on his defense, he’s a bit short for the position, but he also is an excellent shooter and shot creator for himself and teammates. (You can read more about him in the link provided above)

Nico Mannion – The 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard will play at Arizona in his freshman (and likely lone) season of collegiate ball. He’s a good shooter at all three levels, has shown some great leadership skills and has a great feel for the game.

Mannion isn’t quite quick enough to stay in front of everyone he might guard, but he’s crafty and can get creative when necessary. While he’s a smooth athlete, he is not an explosive one. He has a great change of speed and a nice first step but doesn’t have elite quickness. He’s a likely top-10 pick as things stand now.

Ashton Hagans – The 6-foot-3, 198-pound guard out of Kentucky is due for a breakout sophomore season. While he is not as offensively gifted as the previous two guys on this list, he would be the guy to shut them down on the other end of the court. He has super quick feet and is a great defender on the perimeter.

He was named the SEC’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year in his freshman season (last year) and of course made the conference’s All-Defensive Team. He also led the team in assists and steals for the season.

While he isn’t a great shooter, Hagans gets his teammates involved and they genuinely enjoy playing with him. He’s also got a relentless motor and moves well without the ball, tiring his defender even when he isn’t breaking him down off the dribble.

Tre Jones – Standing 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, the Duke sophomore is looking to hone his offensive skill set a bit more as he decided to go back to school after last season. He has to work on his shooting most importantly as he shot only 26% from beyond the arc and about 76% from the free-throw line.

However, what he lacks on the offensive end he makes up for on the defensive side. He has the ability to pick guys up full court and make life absolutely miserable for ball handlers. He averaged almost two turnovers a game and has been lauded by Coach K for his “real-time leadership” on the floor.

Just remember, these projections are based on preseason predictions for both the players and how NBA teams are slated to pick. These could very well change and all of these players could become draftable for the Spurs should they make a trade during the season.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: San Antonio Spurs Undraftables