SAN ANTONIO – As usual before the start of training camp, the San Antonio Spurs and Austin Spurs announced a slew of additions and promotions to the basketball operations staff.

The most notable promotion is Mitch Johnson, who was previously an assistant coach for the last three seasons with the Austin Spurs. Johnson was also an assistant coach with the Spurs during Summer League in 2017.

Also earning a promotion is former NBA second-round pick Darius Songalia. The Russian native spent eight seasons in the league before joining the Spurs video department last season. Songalia will now be a player development assistant on head coach Gregg Popovich’s staff.

Lastly, Landry Fields has been promoted to general manager of the Austin Spurs and Tyler Self has taken over as assistant general manager. Both changes come after former Austin Spurs GM Andy Birdsong was hired by another former Austin Spurs GM, Sean Marks, to take over as assistant general manager of the Brooklyn Nets.

Fields was previously a college scout for the Spurs for the last three seasons. His wife announced on her personal Instagram back in June that San Antonio had offered him the position, in addition to serving as a pro scout for the silver and black.

Tyler Self, son of Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self, was previously a quality assurance assistant in the basketball operations department the last two seasons.

Here is the full list of promotions announced by the team today:

Mitch Johnson – Assistant Coach

Darius Songalia – Player Development Assistant

Brandon James – Vice President of Basketball Administration and Deputy General Counsel

Dave Telep – Director of Player Personnel

Adam Glessner – Senior Director of Basketball Intelligence

Phil Cullen – Direct of Basketball Operations and Innovation

Niraj Mulji – Director of Basketball Strategy

Nick Repole – Director of Research and Development

Landry Fields – Austin Spurs General Manager

Tyler Self – Austin Spurs Assistant General Manager

Keon Weise – Performance Informatics Scout

For more content, be sure to follow the Project Spurs Network on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: San Antonio Spurs announce staff additions and promotions