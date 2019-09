The San Antonio Spurs have waived former Austin and Summer League Spur Jeff Ledbetter, JD Shaw of HoopsRumors.com reported.

The 31-year-old was reportedly signed to an exhibit-10 contract.

Ledbetter has never made an NBA appearance but averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists with the Austin Spurs and was on the Spurs’ Summer League teams that in the Utah and Las Vegas games.