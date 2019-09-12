Former Austin and Summer League Spur Jeff Ledbetter will get his first chance to try to earn a roster spot on the San Antonio Spurs regular season team, with news from Nicola Lupo of Sportando that Ledbetter will reportedly be signing a training camp deal with the Spurs.

Ledbetter has been part of the Spurs’ program since the 2016-17 season, when he first began playing in the G-League with the Austin Spurs.

Since the 2017-18 season, Ledbetter has also been part of the Spurs’ Summer League squads that have participated in Utah and Las Vegas.

Ledbetter, 31, went undrafted back in 2011 out of Idaho. Along with playing in the G-League, he’s played his professional basketball overseas too.

Last season in 19 games with Austin, he averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. He’s known for his outside shooting, and over his G-League career, he’s done just that with a 39.5% career three point accuracy percentage.

Once Ledbetter officially signs his exhibit-10 contract, he’ll cap the Spurs’ roster with 20 players.

NBA teams are allowed to have up to 20 players during training camp and the preseason, but the roster will have to be trimmed down to 15 players and two two-way players before opening night of the regular season.

Ledbetter, Daulton Hommes, and Dedric Lawson will all be trying to make the Spurs’ roster. In order for San Antonio to sign one of those players to a full guaranteed deal, the Spurs would have to waive a player, since they’re currently full with 15 guaranteed contracts.

