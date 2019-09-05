In their final games of group play Thursday, Team USA (Head Coach Gregg Popovich, Derrick White) and Australia (Patty Mills) remained undefeated at the 2019 FIBA World Cup. For Team USA, after barely getting by Turkey in overtime Tuesday, they got an easy win over Japan, 98-45. For Australia, they faced a tough foe in Lithuania, but overall, they held on for the 87-82 victory.

White, Popovich and Team USA defeat Japan easily

The Americans kicked off Thursday’s game with a 23-9 edge in the first quarter, and the score only expanded from there. Derrick White played 20 minutes in the win, finishing with 8 points (3/8 shooting), 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 turnovers, and 3 steals. On one steal in particular in the third quarter, White stole the ball then finished with an and-1 play on the other end.

With Marcus Smart out Thursday, White saw an increase in minutes backing up Kemba Walker and Donovan Mitchell, who both played reduced minutes. Team USA will now move on to the second round where they’ll face Giannis Antetokunmpo and Greece Saturday morning at 7:30 AM CST.

Mills, Australia earn tough win against Lithuania

Patty Mills led Australia in scoring with 23 points (8/16 shooting) as the Boomers held onto their undefeated 3-0 record with the win against Lithuania. Along with his 23 points, Mills contributed 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 turnovers and 1 steal in his 35 minutes of play. The Boomers will go into the second round Saturday, where they’ll play the Dominican Republic at 3:00 am CST.

