Friday afternoon the San Antonio Spurs announced recently retired guard Tony Parker will have his number 9 jersey retired November 11 in the AT&T Center, when the Spurs host the Memphis Grizzlies.

After getting drafted late in the first round of the 2001 NBA Draft, Parker turned himself into a multi-time All-Star and All-NBA player during his career in San Antonio. He was also key alongside Head Coach Gregg Popovich, Tim Duncan, and Manu Ginobili in helping the Spurs win four championships from 2003 to 2014.

Parker spent 17 seasons with the Spurs before playing with the Charlotte Hornets for a year last season. This past summer, he officially announced his retirement from the NBA.

During his prime, Parker was a 6-time All-Star and a 5-time All-NBA level player. He also had a decorated international career with the French National team during his time as a player.

Parker will be the 10th Spur to have his jersey put in the rafters alongside former teammates Duncan, Ginobili, Bruce Bowen, and David Robinson.

In 2007, Parker also was named the NBA Finals MVP of the Spurs’ series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

