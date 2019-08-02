In episode 550, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs founder Michael De Leon discuss the following topics:

Episode Topics

Tim Duncan becoming an assistant coach with the Spurs

RC Buford moving to the CEO role for the Spurs Sports & Entertainment, as well as Brian Wright becoming the General Manager

Some FIBA World Cup notes regarding DeMar DeRozan and Derrick White

The addition of Dedric Lawson to the training camp roster

Timecodes

01:19 – Intro

02:42 – Coach Duncan

09:28 – Front Office changes

13:10 – FIBA News

17:25 – Preseason schedule and Lawson signing

20:18 – PS Premium

