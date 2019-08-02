In episode 550, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs founder Michael De Leon discuss the following topics:

Episode Topics

  • Tim Duncan becoming an assistant coach with the Spurs
  • RC Buford moving to the CEO role for the Spurs Sports & Entertainment, as well as Brian Wright becoming the General Manager
  • Some FIBA World Cup notes regarding DeMar DeRozan and Derrick White
  • The addition of Dedric Lawson to the training camp roster

Timecodes

01:19 – Intro
02:42 – Coach Duncan
09:28 – Front Office changes
13:10 – FIBA News
17:25 – Preseason schedule and Lawson signing
20:18 – PS Premium

We’ve partnered up with Bball-Index so Spurscast listeners can get a discount for access to their Data and Tools package we use for the Spurscast and on Project Spurs. Go to Bball-Index.com and enter code “Spurscast” when checking out to receive 15 percent off your first month’s subscription, which is regularly just $5 per month.

Download | Subscribe in Apple Podcasts | Subscribe in Overcast | Support the podcast

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast Ep. 550: Coach Duncan and Other Offseason News