In episode 551 of the Spurscast, host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Collin Reid go on a deep dive of the Spurs’ recently released 2019-20 schedule, including going over projections and their own predictions for the season.

After discussing the schedule, they talk about some other latest Spurs news, which includes guard Dejounte Murray being cleared from his injury, which comes at a good time about a month prior to training camp. They also talk about how Murray’s return could affect the Spurs’ lineup.

Derrick White is competing for a roster spot on Team USA. White could have a chance at making the jump from the select team, especially with so many guards choosing not to play.

Tony Parker’s jersey will be retired at a cermony on November 11, becoming the 10th Spur to have his jersey lifted to the rafters.

To close out the show, Paul and Collin talk about the Spurs signing Daulton Hommes to a training camp contract, making him the 19th player headed to training camp next month.

Time Codes:

00:23 – Intro

1:09 – Spurs’ Schedule

17:07 – Murray cleared

20:03 – White competing for Team USA spot

22:33 – Parker jersey retirement

24:19 – Hommes signing

Download | Subscribe in Apple Podcasts | Subscribe in Overcast | Support the podcast

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast – Diving into the Spurs’ Schedule