PSN illustration

The San Antonio Spurs will open the 2019-2020 regular season on Wednesday, October 23 at the AT&T Center against the New York Knicks, the team revealed on Monday afternoon.

The NBA officially released the 2019-20 regular season schedule on Monday, which will see the Silver and Black play 82 games, including one in Mexico City. Following the home opener, San Antonio will host the Washington Wizards on October 26 and Portland Trail Blazers on October 28.

San Antonio will hit the road for the first time on October 31 for a Halloween night game against Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers before playing the Golden State Warriors on November 1 at the brand new Chase Center.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers visit San Antonio twice in November, first on the third and the final time on the 25th. The Spurs will head to Mexico City to face the Phoenix Suns on December 14.

The annual “Rodeo Road Trip” will see the Spurs play eight games against the LA Clippers, LA Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Denver Nuggets, and two games against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Notable Games

October 23 – Season opener vs. New York Knicks

October 31 – First road game at LA Clippers

November 3 – LeBron James and LA Lakers first visit to San Antonio

November 29 – Kawhi Leonard returns to San Antonio as the Spurs host the LA Clippers

Below is the full Spurs season schedule:

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurs announce 2019-20 regular season schedule