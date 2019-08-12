If you didn’t catch the August 2nd question responses, you can read them here. For this August 12th edition, the first three responses will be free and the last three will be for Project Spurs premium members. Let’s get to the questions!

No 1. @Kreese2121 – Derrick White controls the offense so well in the halfcourt, but not incredibly fast, while Dejounte Murray is a blur in transition and less polished in the halfcourt. Do you think they could share duties based off the halfcourt or transition game?

Yes, I do think they could both share the duties, but, the tougher challenge will be on both players to knock down shots or make plays when they’re off the ball. As you can see in this graphic from Bball-Index.com, White already knows how to make plays off the ball, but for Murray, that was an area of concern in the 2017-18 season.

You’re right in that Murray’s impact on offense is his ability to collect defensive rebounds and push the ball in the open floor. This table below shows how effective the team was in transition with Murray in 2017-18 compared to with White in the 2018-19 season (via CleaningTheGlass.com).

Player Frequency Transition (Percentile) Pts added per 100 possessions Frequency off live rebounds Pts added per 100 possessions Dejounte Murray 2017-18 +2.6% (93rd) +1.7 (88th) +3.2% (82nd) +1.0 (81st) Derrick White 2018-19 -0.3% (44th) +0.9 (75th) -1.2% (36th) +0.3 (63rd)

In terms of the transition game, the good thing White has going for him based on the data is that the team was still adding points on the times they did try to make plays in the open court. When it comes to the halfcourt though, that’s going to be an area where there will be more pressure on Murray. Not only will he have to show he can knock down wide open threes, but he’ll also have to improve on his off-the-ball play too.

As I mentioned in the last edition, there will be many gains for the team on defense starting Murray and White together, but the question will be how well can the offense hold up?

No 2. @AvalosJose94 – Will any big men be consistent in the 13 players allowed to dress out? Besides the obvious 2?

For this question, I’m assuming the obvious two are LaMarcus Aldridge and Jakob Poeltl. When you actually list the full 15-man roster, you start seeing that along with Aldridge and Poeltl, Rudy Gay and Trey Lyles should also be active each night, where they’ll both play at the 4. For now, one would assume Chimezie Metu will be getting the 13th spot each night. But, if he’s sent to work in Austin, it could end up being either Quinndary Weatherspoon or Drew Eubanks.

If the Spurs know they’re playing a team with traditional bigs like Denver (Nikola Jokic and Paul Millsap), they may make sure either Metu or Eubanks are in uniform at the 13th spot for that select game.

No 3. @PHIrociousApe – Will the team offer DeMar DeRozan an extension?

Right now, I’d say they won’t, just because I thought that if they were, it would have happened as soon as both sides were able to start negotiating July 6th. This is just my opinion based on how things have played out.

However, as Mike Finger recently wrote, the extension for DeRozan is still being considered by the Spurs. Though it’ll take time, this question will eventually get an answer because the Spurs only have until just before the regular season begins (October 22) to get the extension completed.



