SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge hosted a Back-to-School party for students at the Calderon Branch Boys & Girls Club today.

Aside from receiving backpacks filled with school supplies donated by H-E-B, Aldridge surprised the 243 students with new iPads.

Video and photos by Rudy Campos Jr.

