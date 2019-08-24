PSN illustration/Credit: Spurs

Saturday morning Team USA announced their final 12-man roster that will represent the United States of America at the FIBA World Cup later this month.

Among the 12 players listed was Spurs guard Derrick White, where he made the team after being promoted from the US Select team recently.

White will be the fourth guard on the roster behind Kemba Walker, Donovan Mitchell, and Marcus Smart. White will be with a familiar face with the Spurs in Head Coach Gregg Popovich, who is the head coach of Team USA.

White suffered an injury Friday evening in a scrimmage with Australia after falling to the floor and hitting his forehead on the floor. White left the game and didn’t return, but, according to Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express News, White had four stitches near his eyebrow and he passed his first concussion test.

Team USA has one scrimmage game left against Canada before they play their first World Cup game on September 1.

Marco Belinelli (Italy), Patty Mills (Australia), and Chimezie Metu (Nigeria) will also be participating at the World Cup representing their home countries.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Derrick White Makes Final Team USA Roster for FIBA World Cup