With the offseason in full swing, there was some news this past week regarding two of the San Antonio Spurs’ guards.

On Friday point guard Dejounte Murray tweeted that he’s been cleared by his doctors and the Spurs’ staff to finish working out this summer with no limitations.

I Just Want To Thank God, My Training Staff, Team Doctor’s, Coaches, Teammates And My Family And Friends For Being With Me Through It All! Today I Got CLEARED By My Doctor’s And The Whole @Spurs Staff To Finish Out My Summer Strong With No Limitations! 🙏🏽 #DM5Back🖤 pic.twitter.com/3bMYlecDfj — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) August 10, 2019

Murray missed all of last season after suffering a torn right anterior cruciate ligament during a Spurs preseason game against the Rockets.

While the Spurs were still able to win 47 games and get the 7th seed in the Western Conference playoffs, the team saw a dramatic decrease with their defense, where they finished 20th last season in defensive efficiency (per CleaningTheGlass.com).

Getting Murray back will help improve the defense after he was named to the 2017-18 All-Defensive second team.

Derrick White gets shot at making Team USA’s final roster

After the scrimmage between the National team and Select team Friday evening, Team USA announced their roster has added four players from the Select team, bringing the total number of players to 17.

Spurs guard Derrick White was one of the additions to continue competing for a chance at making the final 12-man roster.

The team went down to 16 players Sunday, when Sacramento big Marvin Bagley III withdrew from the team according to reports.

White still has some tough competition to try to make the final roster with Kemba Walker, Donovan Mitchell, Kyle Lowry, Marcus Smart, and De’Aaron Fox also on the team at the guard spots.

