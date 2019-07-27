It’s late July and now that the San Antonio Spurs have officially made their offseason signings, let’s look at where the team’s salary cap situation stands going forward.

In the video below, each current contract will be reviewed as well as what the situations will be for players in the coming years. For a few players, certain extensions and deadlines will be addressed too.



[embedded content]



All salary information comes from BasketballInsiders.com.

