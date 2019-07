San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV continues to impress in NBA Summer League as he scored 32 points in the Spurs’ 93-90 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Gareth Gibbons caught up with Coach Becky Hammon and Walker after the game.

Read Gareth’s postgame observations for more on the Summer Spurs’ win over the Raptors.

