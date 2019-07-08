Gareth Gibbins is in Las Vegas covering Summer League for us and captured some video of San Antonio Spurs coach Becky Hammon’s postgame media scrum.

Hammon talked about this being a tight-knit group of players and also said rookie Keldon Johnson could be the steal of the draft.

For more on the Spurs’ first game in Vegas, a win over the Charlotte Hornets read Gareth’s full game report and observations. The Spurs will be back in action tomorrow night against the Toronto Raptors at 6 p.m. CST on ESPN U. Follow us for live coverage of that game and look for a game report following the game.

Video edited by Stephen Anderson

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Video: Hammon says Keldon Johnson could be ‘steal of draft’