In episode 549, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Collin Reid discuss the following topics:
Episode Topics
- The San Antonio Spurs signing Trey Lyles
- Early win projections for the Spurs from data models and Las Vegas
- Where will Lonnie Walker IV get minutes from?
Timecodes
01:15 – Intro
01:50 – Thoughts on Spurs’ offseason
03:42 – Breaking down the Trey Lyles signing and his fit with San Antonio
11:39 – Early win projections
28:27 – Lonnie Walker IV’s Summer League performance
We’ve partnered up with Bball-Index so Spurscast listeners can get a discount for access to their Data and Tools package we use for the Spurscast and on Project Spurs. Go to Bball-Index.com and enter code “Spurscast” when checking out to receive 15 percent off your first month’s subscription, which is regularly just $5 per month.
Download | Subscribe in Apple Podcasts | Subscribe in Overcast | Support the podcast
View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast Ep. 549: Lyles Addition, Early Win Projections, and Minutes for Walker IV