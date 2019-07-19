In episode 549, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Collin Reid discuss the following topics:

The San Antonio Spurs signing Trey Lyles

Early win projections for the Spurs from data models and Las Vegas

Where will Lonnie Walker IV get minutes from?

01:15 – Intro

01:50 – Thoughts on Spurs’ offseason

03:42 – Breaking down the Trey Lyles signing and his fit with San Antonio

11:39 – Early win projections

28:27 – Lonnie Walker IV’s Summer League performance

We’ve partnered up with Bball-Index so Spurscast listeners can get a discount for access to their Data and Tools package we use for the Spurscast and on Project Spurs. Go to Bball-Index.com and enter code “Spurscast” when checking out to receive 15 percent off your first month’s subscription, which is regularly just $5 per month.

