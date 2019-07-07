NOTE: This episode was recorded Friday, July 5, before the Leonard signing and before the Spurs traded Davis Bertans and signed Marcus Morris. More info on that here on Project Spurs. We’ll have more on our next episode.

In episode 548 of the Spurscast, host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs founder Michael De Leon discussed the following topics:

Episode Topics

The Spurs re-signing Rudy Gay

The Spurs signing DeMarre Carroll

The DeMarcus Cousins-Spurs rumor

Observations of the Salt Lake City Summer League

Timecodes:

00:26 Intro

1:47 Rudy Gay re-signing with the Spurs

5:00 The Spurs’ logjam at power forward

7:14 DeMarre Carroll signing

11:56 Spurs win projections for 2019 season

12:54 DeMarcus Cousins rumors (signed with LAL)

17:29 Salt Lake City Summer League

