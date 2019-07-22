Monday the San Antonio Spurs released their 2019-20 preseason schedule which kicks off October 5 when they host the Orlando Magic, and wraps up by October 18 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Here’s the full five game schedule:

All games can be heard on the radio via WOAI 1200 AM. Here’s a quick overview of the team’s the Spurs will be facing in the preseason.

Orlando Magic: The Magic brought back most of their team this offseason with Nikola Vucevic and Terrence Ross re-signing. They also added Al-Farouq Aminu from Portland. They drafted Chuma Okeke and signed Spurs Summer League point guard Josh Magette to a two-way contract.

Miami Heat: The Heat were able to sign-and-trade for Jimmy Butler, but that did cost them Josh Richardson. The Heat also made a trade with Portland to send Hassan Whiteside away and bring in Meyers Leonard. Tyler Herro is another name to watch after he had an impressive run at Summer League.

New Orleans Pelicans: The Pelicans are a team on the rise according to a few different win projection models. Not only did they win the draft lottery by getting the number one overall pick to draft Zion Williamson, but they made a number of impressive offseason moves via signings or trades to bolster their roster with JJ Redick, Derrick Favors, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart. They also have two other rookies in Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Houston Rockets: This could be an early observation for the Spurs to see the new dynamic former MVPs backcourt of Russell Westbrook and James Harden rejoining teams since their days together in Oklahoma City. Aside from Westbrook, the Rockets are bringing back most members of their team from last season.

Memphis Grizzlies: While the Grizzlies on paper are expected to finish last or second to last this season as they rebuild, they have some promising young players on the roster the Spurs will see. Ja Morant was drafted with the second pick, while Jaren Jackson Jr. should be ready to play again by October. The Grizzlies also re-signed or traded for some veteran players.

