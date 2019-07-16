It’s a foregone conclusion that the Golden State Warriors or Toronto Raptors will win the 2018-19 NBA Championship. For the San Antonio Spurs and the other 27 teams not participating in this year’s NBA Finals – there’s always next year.

Believe it or not, online sportsbooks have already released odds for the 2019-20 NBA Championship. After just making it into this season’s playoffs, the Spurs are about mid-table in NBA 2019-20 odds and are paying 60/1.

Spurs 60/1 in 2019-20 NBA Betting

This season is yet to end, but Spurs fans can already pick up online sportsbook bonuses and bet on next year’s NBA season. We checked out some of the top sportsbooks, including 888Sports, bwin, and Sports Interaction, and found the Spurs around 15th or 16th in NBA title betting. In other words, sportsbooks think the Spurs are even money to make the NBA playoffs for a record 23rd consecutive season next year.

In terms of average odds, the Spurs are paying around 60/1 to win next year’s NBA Championship. Unsurprisingly, the Golden State Warriors are the clear favorites at around 7/4, followed by the Milwaukee Bucks, 4/1, Boston Celtics, 7/1, and Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers, 10/1.

Incredibly, Kawhi Leonard’s Toronto Raptors are paying 20/1 for next year’s NBA title despite being in with a realistic chance of winning this year’s NBA title (at time of writing). Even more incredibly, the LA Lakers and New York Knicks are ahead of the Raptors and Spurs in 2019-20 NBA title betting, presumably because of the prospect that Anthony Davis joins one of these teams in the off-season.

San Antonio Expected to Produce More of the Same Next Year

Sportsbooks are expecting San Antonio to perform at around the same level next season as they did this year. This prediction is presumably based on the likelihood of a stable off-season for the Spurs.

As Project Spurs has reported, the Spurs are likely to draft two first-rounders (at picks 19 and 29), will try to re-sign Rudy Gay, and will be led by superstar DeMar DeRozan for another season.

History is also a good guide, and the sportsbooks and fans are well aware of the fact that the Spurs always make the playoffs.

How to Bet on San Antonio’s 2019-20 Playoff Chances

Barring any dramatic off-season signings, departures, or injuries, the Spurs should once again contend for the playoffs. The good news, from a betting perspective, is that online bookmakers will add more and more betting markets as the season draws nearer.

For now, the bookmakers are concentrating on the 2018-19 NBA Finals, but once this season ends they will start revealing detailed markets for the 2019-20 NBA season. In addition to the 2019-20 NBA Championship, fans will be able to bet on each team’s playoff odds plus division and conference title odds. Fans will also be able to bet on individual player performances, such as how many points DeMar DeRozan will average across the 2019-20 season.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurs Paying 60/1 for 2020 NBA Championship