Monday the San Antonio Spurs announced some changes to Head Coach Gregg Popovich’s coaching lineup. Not only will Will Hardy continue to be an assistant coach, but Spurs legend Tim Duncan will now be joining the bench too.

“Will Hardy is a talented, young basketball mind who has earned a great deal of respect from everyone in the organization thanks to his knowledge, spirit and personality,” said Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich via the press release.

As for Duncan joining the team, Popovich’s quote was perfect.

“It is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favor,” said Popovich.

Duncan and Hardy will be joined by remaining assistant coaches Becky Hammon and Chip Engelland. With four assistant coaches now, it’s unknown if the Spurs will still add another assistant coach before the season begins.

