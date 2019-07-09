Nov 24, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris (13) walks down the floor during a game against the Dallas Mavericks in the third quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports

According to several different outlets, free agent Marcus Morris, who verbally agreed to a two-year deal for $20 million recently with the San Antonio Spurs, is considering reneging on the deal and signing a one year $15 million deal with the New York Knicks.

Reneging on deals isn’t common in the NBA, but it has happened before – most famously in the DeAndre Jordan Clippers-Mavericks saga a few years ago.

If Morris does indeed sign with the Knicks, the Spurs would have one open roster spot available and the full mid-level exception to sign a free agent ($9.2 million).

The problem though is most of the free agents in that market range have already been signed. Here are the remaining free agents. Perhaps the Spurs could look at the trade market for a player like Andre Iguodala with the Grizzlies.

If the Grizzlies were to waive Iguodala, then the Spurs would be the team with the most money to sign him.

We’ll continue to monitor reports on whether Morris will indeed be signing with the Knicks.

