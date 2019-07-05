RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – AUGUST 14: Demarcus Cousins #12 of United States celebrates while Boris Diaw #13 of France looks on on Day 9 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Carioca Arena 1 on August 14, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

These past few days have been tough for Golden State Warriors’ center DeMarcus Cousins as his market value gets worse. Last we had heard about him is his future being uncertain. As there is no team interested in him anymore. However, there are still several teams that can make good use of him. But there is no guarantee that he will get a decent contract. One team that needs improvement at the center position is the San Antonio Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs Interested in DeMarcus Cousins

It was rumored that DeMar DeRozan of the San Antonio Spurs got in touch with DeMarcus Cousins. He might be recruiting Cousins to join the Spurs. Cousins never played with DeRozan except for their short stint in USA basketball.

San Antonio Spurs had an early exit in the playoffs last season. They were defeated by the Denver Nuggets in the first round. And with Pau Gasol gone, the Spurs can only rely on their young center Jakob Poeltl for the next season. That being said, adding DeMarcus Cousins could give them a huge upgrade at the center position. The Spurs can also give Cousins a chance to revive his career in a well-run organization. Or arguably the winningest franchise for the past decade or two.

Of all the free agents available on the market, DeMarcus Cousins is the best out there outside of Kawhi Leonard. But, even if he’s the only star left, he’s still unlikely to get a long-term contract. He hasn’t had a good stint with the Golden State Warriors. But he has shown some flashes of what he once was, the best center in the league. Golden State might fail to redeem Cousins’ talents but the Spurs could possibly do it better. Cousins still got a lot to prove himself and become a max-contract worthy again.

