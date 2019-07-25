PSN illustration/Credit: Spurs

San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White has been named to Men’s Select Team, USA Basketball announced on Thursday afternoon.

White was part of the 2018 USA Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team, where he averaged 9.5 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.50 steals in 20.5 minutes of action.

“The purpose of the Select Team is to help prepare our National Team for the World Cup and to offer an opportunity for some younger NBA standouts to be involved in the USA Basketball National Team program,” said USA Basketball Men’s National Team Managing Director Colangelo. “These 13 players help extend the legacy of elite players who have been part of USA Basketball Select teams. Not only will this group help prepare the United States for the FIBA World Cup, but it will also provide them with valuable experience at the USA Basketball National Team level.”

White will join notable players such as Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn Nets); Marvin Bagley III (Sacramento Kings); Mikal Bridges (Phoenix Suns); Jalen Brunson (Dallas Mavericks); John Collins (Atlanta Hawks); Pat Connaughton (Milwaukee Bucks); De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings); Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets); Jonathan Isaac (Orlando Magic); Mitchell Robinson (New York Knicks); Landry Shamet (Los Angeles Clippers/Wichita State); Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) on the Men’s Select Team.

Last season with the Spurs saw White average 9.9 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.7 rebounds in 25.8 minutes while starting 55 games in his second NBA season.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Derrick White named to USA Basketball Select Team