San Antonio Spurs’ guard Tony Parker reacts during NBA Global Games Berlin and Istanbul 2014 basketball friendly match Alba Berlin vs San Antonio Spurs, on October 8, 2014 at Berlin’s o2 World Arena. AFP PHOTO / TOBIAS SCHWARZ (Photo credit should read TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Tony Parker, a four-time champion and former NBA Finals MVP, announced his retirement from the NBA Monday morning. The 37-year old spent 17 seasons with the San Antonio Spurs and most recently played one season for the Charlotte Hornets.

The San Antonio Spurs Dynasty

The longtime San Antonio Spurs legend announced his retirement Monday morning after 18 seasons in the NBA. Parker was an integral part of the San Antonio dynasty, winning four titles in five appearances over a 12-year span.

With the Spurs, Parker averaged 15.8 points per game, dishing out 5.7 assists along the way. Those splits earned him All-Star honors six times, with four selections to the All-NBA team. He helped lead the Spurs to five NBA Finals appearances, winning four, and earning Finals MVP in 2007.

🇺🇸 It’s with a lot of emotion that I retire from basketball, it was an incredible journey! Even in my wildest dreams, I never thought I would live all those unbelievable moments with the NBA and the French National Team.

Thank you for everything! https://t.co/YKqTlnkG90 — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) June 10, 2019

He was drafted 28th overall by the Spurs in 2001 and was named to the All-Rookie team in his debut season. The trio of Parker, Tim Duncan, and Manu Ginobili quickly became one of the best in the NBA.

In just his second season, he hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy as the Spurs beat the New Jersey Nets in six games. Just two years later in 2005, the Spurs were atop the NBA once again with a Finals win over the Detroit Pistons in a nail-biting seven-game series. Duncan was the Finals MVP in both championships, but Parker’s time was coming.

In 2007, the Spurs swept a 22-year old LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers. Parker earned Finals MVP behind 24.5 points and 5 assists per game. The Spurs climbed back atop the NBA world in 2014 when they avenged their seven-game series loss to the James-led Heat from the year before, notching their fourth title since Parker’s arrival.

The Year Away From Home

During his time in San Antonio, Parker never missed the playoffs in 17 seasons. He stated he wanted to play 20 seasons for the team that drafted him, However, during the 2018 free agency period, that dream faded away.

Last summer, Parker signed a two-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, electing not to return to San Antonio. The move marked the official end of the Parker/Duncan/Ginobili era, with all three stars having departed from the team. Duncan retired in 2016, with Ginobili following up two seasons later.

During his lone season in Charlotte, Parker came off the bench in a reserve role behind All-NBA point guard Kemba Walker. Parker averaged just 9.5 points per game for the season.

His short stint with the Hornets will likely be forgotten by history, as his true legacy lies with the San Antonio Spurs.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on