In episode 547, Spurscast host Paul Garcia, Project Spurs draft writer Benjamin Bornstein, and former Project Spurs writer Trevor Zickgraf discuss the following topics:

Episode Topics

Luka Samanic drafted with the 19 th pick

pick Keldon Johnson drafted with the 29 th pick

pick Quinndary Weatherspoon drafted with the 49th pick

Timecodes:

00:00 Intro

01:12 Luka Samanic

10:43 Does Samanic make Bertans expendable

12:02 Keldon Johnson

20:27 Does Johnson make Forbes a trade target?

22:07 Can Johnson play SF in the NBA?

26:24 Quinddary Weatherspoon

