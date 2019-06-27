https://cdn.projectspursnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/9/2019/06/27142653/sc547.mp3
In episode 547, Spurscast host Paul Garcia, Project Spurs draft writer Benjamin Bornstein, and former Project Spurs writer Trevor Zickgraf discuss the following topics:
Episode Topics
- Luka Samanic drafted with the 19th pick
- Keldon Johnson drafted with the 29th pick
- Quinndary Weatherspoon drafted with the 49th pick
Timecodes:
00:00 Intro
01:12 Luka Samanic
10:43 Does Samanic make Bertans expendable
12:02 Keldon Johnson
20:27 Does Johnson make Forbes a trade target?
22:07 Can Johnson play SF in the NBA?
26:24 Quinddary Weatherspoon
Download | Subscribe in Apple Podcasts | Subscribe in Overcast | Support the podcast
View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast Ep. 547: The Newest Spurs Draftees