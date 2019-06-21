The San Antonio Spurs selected Mississippi State guard Quinndary Weatherspoon with the 49th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft Thursday evening.

Weatherspoon, 6’4″, averaged 18.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 39.6% from three last season.

Here are Weatherspoon’s strengths per the NBA draft guide:

Multifaceted guard with a great feel for the game.

• Reliable shooter who takes good shots.

• Makes smart plays off the bounce.

• Active defender with quick hands.

