The San Antonio Spurs selected Croatian forward Luka Samanic with the 19th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft Thursday evening.

Samanic, 6’10”, played with KK Olimpija last season in Slovenia, and he averaged 9.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.3 steals in the Adriatic League. Samanic shot 37.9% from three in the Adriatic League.

Here are some of Samanic’s strengths according to the NBA draft guide:

Great size and agility for a modern forward.

• Good athlete who plays above the rim in space.

• Capable spot-up three-point shooter.

• Post skills are steadily improving.

Spurs General Manager RC Buford recently scouted one of his games according to reports. The Ringer.com has his main selling point as switchability. They compare him to Maxi Kleber and Thon Maker.

