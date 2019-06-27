Project Spurs illustration/Spurs Twitter

Earlier Wednesday, several names were starting to appear for the San Antonio Spurs’ 2019 Summer League roster.

Wednesday evening, the Spurs officially released their Utah Summer League roster, which will be coached by Austin Spurs Head Coach Blake Ahearn.

As expected, all three 2019 draftees in Luka Samanic, Keldon Johnson, and Quinndary Weatherspoon are on the team. Second year players Lonnie Walker IV, Chimezie Metu, and Drew Eubanks are also on the team. Ben Moore, who played on a two-way contract last season, is also on the roster.

Here is the schedule for the three games the team will play while in Utah.

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIPOFF TV Mon, 7/1 Cleveland Vivint Smart Home Arena 6 p.m. NBA TV Tue, 7/2 Memphis Vivint Smart Home Arena 6 p.m. NBA TV Wed, 7/3 Utah Vivint Smart Home Arena 8 p.m. NBA TV

*All times CDT