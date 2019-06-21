Project Spurs illustration/Spurs

Friday the San Antonio Spurs released their 2019 Las Vegas Summer League schedule.

Friday, July 5 vs. Orlando (10 p.m.)

Sunday, July 7 vs. Charlotte (2:30 p.m.)

Monday, July 8 vs. Minnesota (8 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 10 vs. Phoenix (8 p.m.)

*Central Times

The roster hasn’t been released yet, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see second year players Lonnie Walker IV, Chimezie Metu, and Drew Eubanks on the squad, with the addition of the latest draftees Luka Samanic, Keldon Johnson, and Quinndary Weatherspoon.

All games will be able to be viewed on live television with ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and NBATV broadcasting different games. Games can also be seen on the ESPN app.

