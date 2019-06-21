The San Antonio Spurs selected Keldon Johnson from Kentucky with the 29th pick in the 2019 NBA draft Thursday.

The Spurs acquired the 29th pick from the trade for Kawhi Leonard last July of 2018. Johnson, 6’6″, averaged 13.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists and he shot 38.1% from three last season.

On the Ringer.com, Johnson is compared to Otto Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Garrett Temple. Johnson is known as a floor spacer on offense and a versatile defender according to the Stepien.com.

You can read our own Benjamin Bornstein’s prospect watch article on Johnson from earlier this season here.

Here are some of Johnson’s strengths per the NBA draft guide.

Has solid physical tools for an NBA wing.

• Versatile and aggressive player at both ends of the court.

• Takes on challenges at the defensive end.

• Shows promise as a perimeter shooter.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurs draft Keldon Johnson with 29th pick in 2019 NBA Draft