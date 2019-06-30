The San Antonio Spurs have filled out their roster Sunday after they reached a two-year agreement with unrestricted free agent DeMarre Carroll, for $13 million, according to the Athletic. His agency also confirmed the agreement.

The Spurs will be using part of the mid-level exception to sign Carroll. Carroll’s market was in the $6-8 million range. With Carroll, the roster is now capped with guaranteed contracts at 15.

For the Spurs to add another free agent, a trade would need to be made or a player would need to be waived.

Carroll, 32, played in 67 games with the Brooklyn Nets last season where he averaged 11.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He attempted 4.6 threes per game and made 34.2% of them.

Last season Carroll played 60% of his minutes at the 3 and 40% at the 4. The Spurs can either use him by starting him at either position or by bringing him off the bench.

Per BBall-Index.com’s player grade model, Carroll was a D+ on perimeter defense and B+ on interior defense last season.

