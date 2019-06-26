Project Spurs illustration/Spurs Twitter

Beginning in early July, the San Antonio Spurs will participate in both the Utah and Las Vegas Summer Leagues.

While the schedules have already been released for each league, we’re still waiting on the roster participants from the Spurs.

Rookies and second year players usually play for the Spurs’ Summer League squads, so one might assume Luka Samanic, Keldon Johnson, Quinndary Weatherspoon, Lonnie Walker IV, Chimezie Metu, and Drew Eubanks will be six players on the team.

Six other players have also been reported by different outlets to play on the team:

Darel Poirier – Poirier is a 6’10” center from France who spent last season in the G-League with the Capital City Go-Go. He averaged 9.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and one block per game in 40 games. He played 20.1 minutes per game, attempted 1.2 threes per contest, and shot 33% on his triples.

Kenny Williams – Williams was an undrafted 6’4″ guard last Thursday from the University of North Carolina. In his senior season, he averaged 8.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 30 minutes per game.

Darius Morris – Morris is a 6’4″ guard who played in the G-League with the Santa Cruz Warriors last season. He averaged 15.1 points, 6.5 assists, and 3.3 rebounds. He attempted 5.2 threes per game and made 29.4% of those attempts.

Jordan Barnett – Barnett is a 6’7″ forward who played with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the G-League last season. He averaged 5.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. He attempted two threes per game and made 29.6% of them.

Galen Robinson Jr. – Robinson Jr. is a 6’1″ guard who went undrafted from the University of Houston. Robinson Jr. averaged 8 points, 4.9 assists, and 3 rebounds during his senior season.

Thomas Robinson – Robinson was a former 2012 lottery pick and since then, he’s bounced around the NBA, G-League, and internationally on different teams. Last season Robinson played in China with the Beijing BeiKong, where he averaged 21.9 points and 13.6 rebounds. Robinson is a 6’10” forward.

It’s unknown at the moment if these players will play in both the Utah and Vegas Summer Leagues, or just one of the leagues. The Spurs should be releasing the official rosters in the coming days.

Jabari Young of the Athletic also reported Spurs assistant coach Will Hardy will coach the Utah League, then assistant coach Becky Hammon will take over in Vegas.

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurs’ 2019 Summer League Roster Taking Shape