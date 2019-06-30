Project Spurs illustration/Associated Press

As expected, Rudy Gay will be re-signing with the San Antonio Spurs on a two year, $32 million deal according to the Athletic.

With Gay now back in San Antonio, he’ll take the 14th guaranteed roster spot. This means the Spurs will have just one last roster spot left and the non-tax payer mid-level exception ($9.2 million) to fill it.

Earlier in the day, the Spurs were reportedly interested in Al-Farouq Aminu, who also plays the 4 like Gay. With Gay returning, it’s unknown if the Spurs will continue to focus on players who can play the 3 or 4, or perhaps a 5.

