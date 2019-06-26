ATHENS, GREECE – MARCH 17: Nikola Milutinov, #11 of Olympiacos Piraeus in action during the 2016/2017 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season Round 26 game between Olympiacos Piraeus v Galatasaray Odeabank Istanbul at Peace and Friendship Stadium on March 17, 2017 in Athens, Greece. (Photo by Nikos Paraschos/EB via Getty Images)

According to Aris Barkas, the San Antonio Spurs don’t intend to add 2015 first round draftee Nikola Milutinov this offseason (H/T @JeffGSpursZone).

The Spurs drafted Milutinov with the 26th pick in the 2015 NBA draft. The team currently has a $2 million cap hold on the books for Milutinov, but, if he’s not bought out of his contract with Olympiacos (his current team) by mid-July, then a letter will be sent to the NBA informing them that his cap hold will be gone for this coming season, and instead, it’ll be added again next offseason.

Milutinov has developed into one of the better big men in Europe, and a number of international teams have reportedly had interest in him. In 28 Euroleague games with Olympiacos, Milutinov averaged 11.7 points and 7.9 rebounds. He has a similar game to current Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl.

It’s not surprising to hear the Spurs intend not to bring Milutinov over this offseason, when you consider how limited on roster space they’ll be if Rudy Gay re-signs with the team.

If the Spurs try to bring Milutinov over next summer, he’ll be 25 then, where there will also be more available roster spots.

