According to Sportando, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Ettore Messina is ‘leaning towards’ accepting a job to become the president and Head Coach of AX Armani Exchange Olimpia Milan.

The report states Olimpia Milan has offered Messina a multi-year deal to lure him away from the Spurs and NBA, where Messina wouldn’t just have a new opportunity with coaching, but a front office role as well.

If Messina were to accept the position, then the Spurs would be left with three assistant coaches in Becky Hammon, Will Hardy, and Chip Engelland.

The Spurs just had a vacancy on their coaching bench when Ime Udoka recently accepted a lead assistant coaching position with the Philadelphia 76ers.