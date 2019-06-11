DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 10: Mike Conley (11) of the Memphis Grizzlies passes as Torrey Craig (3) of the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic (15) play defense during the first half on Monday, December 10, 2018. The Denver Nuggets hosted the Memphis Grizzlies at the Pepsi Center. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Adrian Wojnarowski Report

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Memphis Grizzlies hired former Bucks assistant Taylor Jenkins as the franchise’s next head coach. He is the third head coach to come directly from Milwaukee Bucks’ head coach Mike Buldenholzer’s coaching staff. The other coaches include Utah Jazz’s Quin Snyder and Brooklyn Nets’ Kenny Atkinson.

The Grizzlies interview Jenkins twice for its head coach vacancy. While this may be many fans’ first time hearing of Jenkins, he has quietly built a strong resume over the course of his career.

Taylor Jenkins’ Resume

Jenkins NBA coaching career started in 2007. He spent several years on the San Antonio Spurs coaching staff. Then, he became the head coach of the Austin Toros, which is the Spurs’ G-League affiliate. Following his time in San Antonio, Jenkins joined Mike Budenholzer‘s staff as an assistant on the Atlanta Hawks from the 2013 to 2018 season. The Hawks made four straight post-season appearances under Jenkins and Budenholzer. A year later, he made the move to Milwaukee. Once again, he was working under Budenholzer. The Bucks had a tremendous season, reaching the Eastern Conference Finals. Also, in the first-round matchup against the Detroit Pistons, Jenkins made sure the bench didn’t get involved in a scuffle.

What The Hire Means For The Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are steering in the right direction for the franchise. They already have secured the number two pick in the 2019 NBA draft. They are rumored to select Murray State’s Ja Morant. Also, they look to have veteran guard Mike Conley to mentor him.

Nevertheless, they need the right coach to keep the prospects and veterans in unison. Jenkins seems to be a good hire. He has substantial coaching experience in the development ranks, where he created winning situations for teams.

