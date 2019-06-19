Our staff has been hard at work preparing this year’s version of the Project Spurs Draft Guide. We decided to go with a fully online version this time around instead of a pdf, and we have it packed with information.

Aside from our first and second round profiles, we have audio clips for each player, our draft preview podcast, a feature by John Diaz on the future uncertainty of the Spurs, a link to a collaborative live stream with Benjamin Bornstein and the Sweep the League podcast on draft night.

We’ve also included a downloadable excel spreadsheet that Paul Garcia provided with tons of info on each prospect, including current mock draft placements, comps, potential roles, strengths, measurables and more.

This is something we do outside of the season that requires quite a bit of extra work, so it’s $5 for the full guide and you can purchase it below.

2019 Project Spurs Draft Guide

If you are a current patron of ours through Patreon, you get it absolutely free as one of your benefits. Check the dashboard for the info on getting access.

