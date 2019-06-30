Welcome to the opening day of free agency. On this page, we’ll be tracking all the latest rumors regarding the Spurs and free agents linked to them.

Spurs Among Group of Teams with Interest in Aminu

According to Alex Kennedy, unrestricted free agent Al-Farouq Aminu is receiving interest from the Nets, 76ers, Magic, Spurs, Clippers, Rockets, and Pacers.

Aminu’s market is projected to be in the $8-10 million range. The Spurs are an over the cap team with access to the non-tax payer mid-level exception worth $9.2 million, which is right around his market.

Last season with Portland, Aminu played 99% of his minutes at the 4, which would mean he’d either start next to LaMarcus Aldridge or come off the bench if the Spurs did sign him.

Aminu, 28, averaged 9.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 81 games of Portland last season. He shot 34.3% from three on 3.5 attempts per game.

Aminu’s known for his defense, an area where the Spurs struggled last season. He was graded as a B+ for interior defense and a C+ on perimeter defense last season according to data from BBall-Index.com.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: 2019 Free Agency Opening Day Spurs Rumors