ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Friday that the Cleveland Cavaliers are set to interview San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Ime Udoka for their vacant head coaching job.

Udoka played with the Spurs before retiring and joining Gregg Popovich’s staff, where he has spent the past seven seasons. He played a key part in LaMarcus Aldridge joining the Silver and Black and coached the Spurs Summer League team in 2014.

The Cavs fired Larry Drew last month after Cleveland finished with a 19-63 record in their first season following LeBron James’ departure to the LA Lakers. Cleveland reportedly has five other candidates, including Miami assistant Juwan Howard.

Last summer, Udoka also interviewed with the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic.