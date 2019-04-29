Click here to listen to the episode!

This week on The Last Word, Jordan and Ben discuss various topics in the basketball world with the podcast’s first ever guest, Joey Labadini!

The guys first discuss some of the most newsworthy Round One matchups, including the Celtics/Pacers, 76ers/Nets, Nuggets/Spurs, and Warriors/Clippers.

Ben runs the hot takes segment, where he discusses some of the hottest takes of the week.

The guys then discuss the second round matchups and talk about what they expect to happen in those matchups.

The episode is finished off with a new Player Spotlight segment, where the guys will select and debate the top player of the previous week.

