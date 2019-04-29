Gregg Popovich is currently negotiating a new deal to remain the coach of the San Antonio Spurs.

Popovich met with the media for the final time this season on Monday afternoon and joked that he is currently in talks with three teams, the Spurs being one of them.

“It’s three teams,” he said. “It’s one-third Portofino, one-third Positano, and one-third, San Antonio.”

The 70-year-old Popovich just wrapped up his 23rd season with the Spurs, who have made the postseason the past 22 years, which ties for the longest in NBA history. Popovich has won five NBA championships in that span.

Popovich also commented that he wants to bring the core players back from this season as he prepares to give it another go, this time with a healthy Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker IV.

View the original article on Project Spurs: Popovich begins negotiations on new contract for a return to Spurs