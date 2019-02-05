Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs kicked off their Rodeo Road Trip with a 127-112 loss to the Sacramento Kings (28-25) at the Golden 1 Center on Monday night.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for San Antonio and was their first loss of their eight-game “Rodeo Road Trip”, which sees them on the road for an entire month while the Stock Show & Rodeo invades the AT&T Center.

DeMar DeRozan finished with 24 points, four rebounds, and four assists to pace the Spurs. LaMarcus Aldridge added 22 points and nine rebounds, shooting 46 percent from the floor.

Poor first and third quarters proved to be too much for the Spurs, getting outscored 37-25 and 35-27 respectively. San Antonio struggled against the Kings fast pace and guard play as well.

Sacramento was led by rookie Marvin Bagley III, who posted a double-double with a career-high 24 points and 12 rebounds. De’Aaron Fox added 20 points and Buddy Hield scored 18 for the Kings, who moved three games above .500 with the win.

With the loss, San Antonio fell to sixth in the Western Conference, just a half-game behind the Houston Rockets. The Spurs shot 28 percent from three-point range compared to 40 percent for Sacramento.

UP NEXT:

The Spurs are now 32-23 on the season and will return to the court on Wednesday night when they face the back-to-back champion Golden State Warriors (37-15) at 9:30 pm Central Time from Oracle Arena.

