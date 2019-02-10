The San Antonio Spurs’ road woes continued on Saturday afternoon as they fell 125-105 to the Utah Jazz (32-24) at Vivant Home Smart Arena.

The loss was the fourth straight for San Antonio, who is in the middle of their Rodeo Road Trip. The Spurs are now 0-4 on the trip at the halfway mark with Memphis calling on Tuesday.

”There’s no time for sulking or anything like that. Utah played better than we did. They executed better. They made fewer mistakes over a 48-minute stretch and they won the game,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said.

San Antonio kept thing close early, leading by seven points in the second quarter. Utah went on a 9-0 run and outscored the Silver and Black 22-2 in the paint to take a 14 point lead into the locker room.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 23 points and LaMarcus Aldridge had 15 as the Spurs fell to 10-18 away from the AT&T Center.

”We turned the ball over. We had poor execution. That killed us right there, especially on the road where teams take advantage of it (by) getting out in transition with the crowd behind them,” DeRozan said.

It was a different story for the Jazz, who won their second straight. Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points and Rudy Golbert posted a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

The Jazz hit 16 three-pointers as Joe Ingles went 3-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 11 points.

UP NEXT:

The Spurs are now 32-26 on the season and will return to the court on Tuesday when they face the Memphis Grizzlies (23-34) at 7 pm Central Time from the FedEx Forum.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurs road woes continue with loss to Jazz