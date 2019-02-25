The San Antonio Spurs’ loss to the New York Knicks was so surprising, it even made news on Hollywood’s biggest night.

The Spurs fell 130-118 to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night as they played in the penultimate game of their Rodeo Road Trip.

”That group gets credit for playing and doing their job the way they should,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. ”Other than that, it was a pathetic performance defensively, but the Knicks had something to do with it.”

Damyean Dotson scored 27 points, while Dennis Smith Jr., Kevin Knox, and Emmanuel Mudiay all had 19 for New York, who snapped an 18-game home losing streak with the win.

The win by New York was so surprising that actor Samuel L. Jackson mentioned it on live TV at the 2019 Oscars to Spike Lee, a regular Knicks courtside seat resident.

DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 31 points to go along with 18 points from LaMarcus Aldridge. Jacob Poeltl had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Spurs, who are now 1-6 on their Rodeo Road Trip.

San Antonio came in as the league’s best three-point shooting team but shot just 6-for-24 from beyond the arc.

The Spurs will close out their Rodeo Road Trip Monday night at 6:30 pm Central Time in Brooklyn against the Nets.

