The San Antonio Spurs were shorthanded on Wednesday night and they fell to the full strength Golden State Warriors 141-102 at Oracle Arena.

The game was the second of the annual Rodeo Road Trip for San Antonio and second straight loss overall. The Spurs were without LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan, who missed the game with ‘load management.’ Derrick White missed his second straight game with heel soreness.

“We shot the ball too quickly and tried to turn the game into a jump shooting contest, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “That’s never a good idea against Golden State. You combined that with our turnovers and that was the game right there.”

Patty Mills led the Spurs with 16 points and Rudy Gay added 15 for San Antonio, who fell to 0-2 on their Rodeo Road Trip. Davis Bertans added 12 points as he started in place of Aldridge.

The Spurs looked strong early and fought as they held a 20-17 lead in the first quarter. Golden State blew the game open after halftime with a 49 point third quarter and never looked back.

The Warriors were led by Klay Thompson’s 26 points and Kevin Durant’s 23 points on 69 percent shooting from the field. Stephen Curry added 19 for Golden State, who sits at the top of the Western Conference standings.

UP NEXT:

The Spurs are now 32-24 on the season and will return to the court on Thursday night when they face the Portland Trail Blazers (32-21) at 9:30 pm Central Time from the Moda Center.

